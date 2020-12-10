Covid-19: Economic rebound stalls and Asda staying shut on Boxing Day
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. UK growth slows again as rebound stalls
The UK economy grew by just 0.4% in October as the recovery continued to slow, and remains well below the size it was before the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. While October's figures show public service output increased, car manufacturing continued to recover and retail again grew strongly, the reintroduction of restrictions hit some services hard, particularly hospitality, says ONS statistician Jonathan Athow.
2. Asda to stay shut on Boxing Day as union pressure mounts
Supermarkets face increasing pressure to close on Boxing Day to guarantee workers "a decent break" over Christmas, after Asda said it would shut on 26 December to thank staff who have worked throughout the pandemic. The GMB's Roger Jenkins says it's "a step in the right direction" and says the union wants the rest of the retail sector to "follow suit and repay these key workers with a chance to spend Boxing Day with their loved ones".
3. Apology to hospital Covid outbreak patients
A health board has apologised to a cancer patient who claims poor infection control at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport led him and three others to catch coronavirus. Aneurin Bevan University Health Board says it's sorry for the distress of Jim Pook and other patients, with 53 having been affected, along with 16 staff, across seven wards since 3 December.
4. Beauty professionals hope for a prettier picture
Her clients include model Cara Delevingne, singer Nicole Scherzinger, fashion designers as well as dancers on the TV show Strictly Come Dancing. But Elizabeth Chandler's eyelash extension company was no different to any other beauty outlet when the pandemic hit. "My income went to zero for six months," says Ms Chandler. She's one of six beauty professionals who tell us how they've coped - and have high hopes for 2021.
5. Man, 78, carves polystyrene Santa during lockdown
How does a 78-year-old retired builder and architect spend lockdown? Well, carving an elaborate festive display from polystyrene for his front garden, obviously. At least, that's what Tony Rymill spent six months doing and he says the reaction of local children to seeing the sculpture at his Essex home has been "wonderful".
And don't forget...
...to check out our tips on giving yourself the best chance of avoiding the virus this Christmas.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
