Covid-19: Canary Islands added to UK quarantine list

Published
Travellers returning to the UK from the Spanish Canary Islands from Saturday morning must self-isolate for two weeks, the transport secretary has said.

Grant Shapps said this was because of rising infection rates on the islands.

The Canary Islands are popular with winter holidaymakers, being one of the few parts of Europe warm enough for beach holidays.

Travellers to mainland Spain already have to isolate.

Industry body Airlines UK has previously said the islands were "hugely important" for winter travel and represent "over 50% of bookings for some tour operators".

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Botswana have been added to the UK's safe travel corridor list, meaning travellers will not need to self isolate.

It comes ahead of the government's new "Test and Release" programme next week, which will allow travellers arriving into England to reduce their quarantine by more than half if they pay for a Covid test after five days.

The rules will come into force from 15 December and the tests from private firms will cost between £65 and £120.

