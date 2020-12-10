Covid-19 tests for secondary school pupils in parts of London, Kent and Essex
Mass testing will be rolled out to secondary school children in the worst-affected areas of London, Kent and Essex, the health secretary has said.
Matt Hancock said "by far" the fastest rise in coronavirus infection rates in these areas was in 11 to 18-year-olds.
This age group in these areas should be tested regardless of symptoms, he said.
"We need to do everything to stop the spread in school-age children now," Mr Hancock said, adding that more details will be set out on Friday.
Speaking at a Downing Street press briefing, Mr Hancock said the government was "particularly concerned" about coronavirus cases in "London, Kent and Essex", which are rising and were often "already high".
He said the government must not wait until the next review of coronavirus measures on 16 December, but must "take targeted action immediately".
Mr Hancock said "in particular" there was a "very specific rise" among the secondary school age group and specifically in north-east London, while the rate among adults in London was "broadly flat".
He said: "We know from experience that a sharp rise in case in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later."
The mass testing plan will apply to all secondary school-age children in the seven worst-affected boroughs of London, plus parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.
Mr Hancock said it was "right" to keep schools open "for education and for public health".
"We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days," he said.
Mr Hancock said that both PCR (a standard coronavirus test) and lateral flow testing - which takes about half an hour to show a result - would be used.
London and Essex are currently in tier two - the second highest level - meaning there is no household mixing allowed anywhere indoors and the rule of six applies outdoors.
Kent is in tier 3, the highest level.