Covid tests for pupils in hotspots not mandatory, says head
A head teacher has urged pupils to take a Covid test as part of a mass testing scheme for secondary school children in parts of London, Kent and Essex.
Ges Smith, head teacher at Jo Richardson Community School in east London, said extra tests for schools in the worst-affected areas of the three counties had been "a long time coming".
East London and the parts of Kent and Essex that border it have become one of the major Covid hotspots in England.
Mr Smith said tests were not mandatory.
"As far as I know we have got no mandate on forcing students to take that test," he told BBC Breakfast.
However, he added that he would be writing to students at his school in Dagenham to inform them of the testing process and "strongly encourage them to take that test".
"Our job is education, our job is making sure that they have the facts in front of them to make an informed decision," he said.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the aim of increasing testing in the affected areas was to keep children in school and ensure schools "continue to be a safe place".
Asked why England was not following Wales' decision to move all classes online for secondary schools and further education colleges from Monday, Mr Dowden told BBC Breakfast the government's priority was to keep schools open.
The mass testing plan for secondary schools will apply in the seven worst-affected boroughs of London, plus parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.
Four London boroughs were among the 20 places with the highest case rates in England in the week ending 6 December, according to Public Health England. They are Havering (400.7 cases per 100,000 people), Barking and Dagenham (333.5), Waltham Forest (327.1) and Redbridge (310.3).
Those rates are close to double that of Greater Manchester which is currently under tier three rules, the highest level, in which you can only meet other households in outdoor public spaces such as parks, where the rule of six applies.
Kent is in tier three but London and Essex are currently in tier two - the second highest level - meaning there is no household mixing allowed anywhere indoors and the rule of six applies outdoors.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock urged Londoners to "stick by the rules" this week amid fears the capital may be moved into tier three when the tier allocations are reviewed next week.
Mr Hancock, who is expected to give further details on the programme later, said on Thursday that the fastest rise in coronavirus infection rates in the hotspot was in 11 to 18-year-olds.
