Covid-19: UK self-isolation time cut, and New Zealand's film industry boom

While the schools testing programme only applies to the worst-affected areas of London and parts of Kent and Essex, positive coronavirus tests are increasing across the capital, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics. Cases could be on the up in the east of England too. It's a mixed picture across the UK though. Wales is seeing rising infections, while levels are falling in Northern Ireland and staying the same in Scotland. Meanwhile, the UK's R number, or reproduction number, has crept up slightly in the past week.