Covid-19: US approves vaccine, and royals thank key workers

One of the youngest survivors of the coronavirus pandemic is now "thriving", her parents have said. Baby Peyton was diagnosed with the virus when she was just three weeks old but after causing "a lot of worry" in her first six months her parents said she is now a "parcel of goodness" who they "could not be prouder" of. Mum Tracy Maguire said she was "an absolute angel" although she said it still upsets her to think of the early days when Peyton's grandparents could only see her through a window. "There was so much darkness, but she lights up every room... all you can ever ask for is a happy, healthy baby," she said.