Covid-19: Christmas row, schools testing plan and a Bake Off vaccination

Plans to allow people to mix indoors over Christmas are under scrutiny following rising case numbers around many parts of the UK. The Health Service Journal and British Medical Journal say the easing of restrictions would be "a major error" that would "cost many lives", and Labour has joined their call for a review of the proposals. No 10 said the rules were "under constant review", but it still intended to allow families to meet up. The PM's spokesman said the government had been clear that people needed to "remain cautious and vigilant" during the five days of relaxed rules from 23 to 27 December. BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said one possible change being discussed was a limit on how far people can travel, but he stressed that no decisions had been taken. A spokeswoman for Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said, following talks with England, Scotland and Wales, a decision was expected to be made by Thursday. You can read more about the current plans for Christmas mixing in the UK here, and you can read tips on how to be safer at Christmas here.