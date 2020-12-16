Covid-19: Christmas rules, Wales care homes and TikTok doctors
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. UK Christmas rules unlikely to change...
Leaders are resuming talks this morning over how to strike a balance over the festive period, given the sharp rise in infections in some areas. We expect sterner warnings to be issued about the dangers of mixing, but don't think the four UK nations are planning to tighten the rules. That's despite two leading medical journals warning the festive grace period will "cost many lives". We do expect an information campaign to be launched, urging people to limit interactions in the run-up, stay local where possible, and avoid visiting vulnerable relatives. We've answered your Christmas questions and explained the rules as they stand right now.
2. ... but other nations get tougher
Elsewhere, in Europe, other countries are tightening their restrictions. Germany has entered a hard lockdown, closing schools and non-essential businesses until 10 January. Over Christmas, one household will be allowed to host up to four close family members - our correspondent has more. France has introduced a night-time curfew, and bars and restaurants will remain closed until at least 20 January. Hundreds protested on the streets of Paris on Tuesday against the shutdown of cultural venues. Get more on what's happening across the continent and see our global virus tracker.
3. Care home vaccinations
Care home residents in Wales are being offered the Pfizer/BioNtech jab from today. A pilot programme will start at one site in north Wales, with teams going to other health boards later in the week. "If all goes well" officials will roll it out more widely before Christmas, Wales' health minister said. Care home owners welcomed the development, but warned it didn't mean an open door policy for visitors. Latest figures show Wales has the worst coronavirus infection rate of the four UK nations right now - see more on the picture where you are.
4. Fares and loans
Rail travel has been badly hit during the coronavirus crisis, with a huge drop in passenger numbers and revenue. Fares were already set to rise, but now we know they'll go up more than first planned - 2.6% rather than 1.6%. However, the new increase is being delayed until 1 March. The government said the rethink reflected the "unprecedented taxpayer support" pumped into the system this year. Speaking of pumping in taxpayers' money, plans to recoup losses on Covid-19 loans are "woefully" behind, according to a Commons committee.
5. 'Come for the fun, stay for the science'
Two young scientists who've had huge TikTok success in 2020 have been telling BBC Newsbeat why the platform is perfect for sharing vaccine information. Anna Blakney, who's part of a team at Imperial College London, and Will Budd, a research doctor from London, answer questions and debunk myths. Dr Blakney says: "The general public may not have the same access to data as scientists, or don't know how to interpret it. So they're relying on somebody else to make a conclusion for them." Read more on the question of safety from our health correspondent.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, as part of our CEO Secrets series, we're focusing on start-ups that have launched during this difficult year. This week, we hear from people who worked in the retail sector but have taken a leap.
