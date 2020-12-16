Covid-19: Christmas rules, Wales care homes and TikTok doctors

Leaders are resuming talks this morning over how to strike a balance over the festive period, given the sharp rise in infections in some areas. We expect sterner warnings to be issued about the dangers of mixing, but don't think the four UK nations are planning to tighten the rules. That's despite two leading medical journals warning the festive grace period will "cost many lives". We do expect an information campaign to be launched, urging people to limit interactions in the run-up, stay local where possible, and avoid visiting vulnerable relatives. We've answered your Christmas questions and explained the rules as they stand right now.