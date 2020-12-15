Covid: More talks planned over Christmas rules
Further talks on whether to revise Covid rules over Christmas in the UK will take place on Wednesday.
Cabinet minister Michael Gove discussed the issue with senior politicians in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, but no decisions were made.
A source said there was "recognition commitment has been made", but also that there was a need to be "stronger and clearer in guidance and messaging".
There were discussions on travel, the source added.
A spokeswoman for Northern Ireland's government said scientific advisers would be consulted ahead of any decision, while a Welsh government spokesman said talks on Wednesday would "confirm the position".
Ahead of the talks, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon argued there was a "case" for tightening the planned freedoms to combat a rise in infections and indicated she could break with the four-nations approach.
The discussions came after two leading medical journals warned current plans to relax rules from 23 to 27 December were "rash" and would "cost many lives".
Meanwhile, another 18,450 cases and 506 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported in the UK on Tuesday, government figures showed.
Under the agreed Christmas rules, travel restrictions will be eased to allow up to three households to form a bubble and stay overnight at each other's homes.
However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on ministers to hold an emergency review of the plans.
Earlier, No 10 said the rules were "under constant review" but it still intended to allow families to meet up.
The prime minister's spokesman said the government had been clear that people needed to "remain cautious and vigilant" during the five days of relaxed rules.
According to a YouGov poll, a majority of people (57%) in Great Britain believe the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas should be scrapped.
Some 31% said the easing should go ahead as planned, while 12% said they were unsure.
In a joint editorial criticising the UK's Christmas rules, the editors of HSJ and BMJ wrote that the government was "about to blunder into another major error that will cost many lives".
They stressed that demand on the NHS was increasing, and added that a new strain of coronavirus "has introduced further potential jeopardy".
If the UK's Christmas plans are not changed, BMJ editor in chief Fiona Godlee said, hospitals could become overwhelmed with a surge in Covid patients.
She told BBC News: "On the current trend, if nothing is done, by New Year's Day there will be as many people in hospital with Covid-19 as there were at the peak of the first phase in April.
"That's even without the Christmas relaxation - so if you add that on top, and then on top of that the winter pressures that we always see in the NHS at winter, you will see a worrying scenario of people not being able to get the care they need."
She also said England's tiered system was "not succeeding in what it set out to do", as case numbers have continued to increase in some areas in the top tiers.
A review of which areas of England are in which tier is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
It has already been announced that some 10.8 million people across London, Essex and Hertfordshire will join tier three from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday, bringing the total number of people living under the toughest restrictions to 34 million people - or 61% of England's population.
Under tier three - very high alert - rules, pubs and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and delivery, and indoor entertainment venues such as theatres, bowling alleys and cinemas must remain shut.
In other developments;
- Mass Covid testing of secondary school pupils in England is to be greatly increased in January, in an attempt to reduce the number of children being sent home
- Ambulances are queuing outside all NI hospital emergency departments as they struggle to cope with Covid-19 pressures
- The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith has become one of the first people to receive the Covid-19 vaccine
- Test to Release, a new system meant to cut quarantine times for travellers arriving in England, has had a chaotic first day
- Three Scottish council areas are to have tougher coronavirus restrictions imposed from Friday
