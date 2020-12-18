Covid: How schools managed to save the Christmas nativity
By Ella Wills
BBC News
- Published
For many, the Christmas holidays usually begin with a nativity performed in front of proud, if slightly nervous parents, followed by a jolly, if slightly out of tune version of Silent Night. This year, many of our favourite traditions have been cancelled. But a lot of schools have refused to let the pandemic ruin the festive spirit.
In Grasmere, Cumbria, one school moved the action off stage and on screen - filming an alternative nativity showing the story of Mary and Joseph set in the coronavirus pandemic. Created over seven days, 70 children and some members of the local community took part in the 20-minute film in the hope of bringing some Christmas cheer.
"It's been the worst of times, but I think this film brings the best of times back," said filmmaker Janine Bebbington. One pupil, Hope, the film's script editor, described it as "like light in the darkness".
Christmas blockbuster
The film has all the traditional elements - angels, the wise folk and community spirit - but the story is set against the backdrop of a spreading virus.
Mary doesn't feel safe having the baby in a big city due to Covid-19, so she and Joseph escape to the countryside, to the village of Grasmere. Once there, they find the hotels have all been shut to stop the spread of the virus, meaning Mary must give birth in a stable. There are contemporary updates too - as the angel Gabriel first appears to Mary via FaceTime.
Ophelia, who plays Mary, said it was her first time playing the character, and it had been "amazing" to perform in the film. "As soon as I told my grandma she was so excited," she said. "She does live alone so it's going to make her feel very happy."
Jo Goode, headteacher of Grasmere Primary School, told BBC Radio 4's PM the school "really wanted to give something" to the community this Christmas, despite the children being unable to perform on stage in church.
"The Christmas story is so important to the community," she said. "Seeing children in tinsel cheers everybody up every year, and we can't do that, so we've decided to make a film instead." She noted that many of the traditional elements have been retained. "We have little people dressed in tinsel running down across the fells in their angel outfits, which is absolutely gorgeous."
What's the guidance for schools?
According to government guidance, performances by pupils, such as nativity plays and other seasonal events, could only take place within existing school bubbles and avoid mixing across groups.
Whether audience members, including parents, have been permitted to attend festive performances has depended on what tier the local area is in.
In tiers one and two, audiences have been permitted to attend, subject to the appropriate safeguards being in place. In tier three, audiences have not been permitted.
Another school that has opted to film its nativity is Sedbergh Preparatory School, also in Cumbria. It will share the film, along with recordings of a virtual Christmas concert and carol service in the school chapel, with its local care home.
Nativity scenes were filmed in different locations around the school to bring the traditional story to life, with all the children in Reception and Year 1 and 2 - plus a pony - taking part.
"We experienced some challenges with the sun being low in the sky and getting in the children's eyes and also the lure of earthworms, that warranted further investigation during filming scenes on the grass, but everyone had lots of fun too," said Emma Goligher, who is part of the school's marketing and admissions team.
"One of the children asked me this week when I was coming back to do some more 'movie making' so perhaps it will become a regular addition to our 'normal' Christmas festivities."
Sign language carols
At Southborough Primary School, in Bromley, south-east London, Covid-19 restrictions on singing indoors meant the school couldn't hold its annual Christmas carol concert at the local church. However, one teaching assistant came up with the idea of arranging some Covid-secure carols for the children to perform - using British Sign Language.
"I learnt BSL several years ago," said Natalie Shaw, "and as we currently cannot sing indoors, I thought it would be nice to put some carols together for the children to learn."
With the help of Year 6 teacher Jane Haka, she recorded herself signing a few carols for different year groups to learn, and arranged a virtual Christmas concert with the children joining in.
"Mrs Haka organised some of our talented musicians in the school and recorded them playing their instruments," she said. "Once we had all the clips recorded our head teacher put them together creating a 30 minute video for our parents to see our fabulous children performing a great concert."
Meanwhile, each class at Endike Primary School, in Hull, has recorded a Christmas song for a virtual advent calendar - with videos being published on Twitter every day until Christmas Eve. There are festive props and backgrounds, with children wearing costumes to match their songs.
"It was an idea from one of the teachers here of how we could bring Christmas to the parents, now we can't have them in school," explained Trina Smallwood, enrichment lead at the school and Year 3 teacher. "We were trying to bring more creativity. We've made props. There's been a bit of a competition across different classes about who can produce the best backdrop."
Day 7 of the #EndikeChristmasAdvent comes from 4R with ‘Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer’ #EndikeChristmasCountdown @KimLawton_ @DRETnews @DRETmusic @Dret_Enrichment @Telegraph @Artsmarkaward pic.twitter.com/RK6zroVkIL— Endike Primary (@EndikePrimary) December 7, 2020
From 17 to 24 December, the school will also publish a series of nativity videos performed by the youngest year groups.
"So right up to [Christmas Eve] we'll still be involving the parents who will be able to see the story and the children through Twitter," Ms Smallwood added.
"We've missed out on being able to see them performing, but on the screen in the classroom it's as if we've been there. Every morning the school will open the advent and see what the other children have been doing. From thinking that we wouldn't be able to do anything then doing this, every day from 1 December has been a real community spirit."