Covid-19: Mask warning for Europe, as UK leaders make Christmas plea

Pinning down how many suffer from "long Covid" has proved elusive, but experimental statistics published today have put it at more than 150,000 people in the UK. Fatigue, coughs and headaches were the most common complaints. Covid patients who had been treated in hospital were more likely to suffer serious complications such as heart attacks, according to the Office for National Statistics. The research marks the start of the ONS's work in estimating the prevalence of long Covid - the longer-term health consequences of even mild coronavirus infections. The ONS said one in 10 people it surveyed who tested positive for Covid-19 still had symptoms 12 weeks later. One in five had symptoms for five weeks or more. You can read more about long Covid here.