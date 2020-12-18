Covid-19: Tougher tiers and lockdowns for millions and curbs hit retailers

Millions of people across the UK are preparing for tougher coronavirus restrictions amid growing concern about the rising number of cases. Northern Ireland, which will enter a new lockdown on 26 December, has "never been in such a bad position", with the health service in danger of being "completely crushed", according to Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill. Some 38 million people in England will be subject to the nation's strictest measures from midnight. Wales had already announced a lockdown from 28 December, while Scottish leaders are warning they cannot rule out a similar move.