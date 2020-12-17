Covid-19: Millions to enter toughest tier and furlough extended

The toughest coronavirus restrictions are to be extended across a wide area of east and south-east England from Saturday, bringing the total number of people under tier three in England to 38 million. Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Hertfordshire are among them, as are parts of Surrey, East Sussex, Cambridgeshire and Hampshire, while swathes of the nation already in tier three will remain there. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We've come so far, we mustn't blow it now." But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was concerned the current tiered system wasn't "strong enough to control the virus". See all the places moving in to tier three here. Not sure which tier you're in? Our postcode checker can help.