Covid-19: Millions enter toughest restrictions as cases soar
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. Millions go into toughest Covid restrictions
Almost 18 million people have entered tier four restrictions in London and large parts of the east and south-east of England after a new coronavirus variant led cases to soar - and all of Wales has also gone into lockdown. In south-east England, the stringent lockdown measures mean people will not be able to mix with other households over Christmas. In the rest of England, Scotland and Wales, relaxed indoor mixing rules have been cut from five days to Christmas Day only. So, what is tier four and who is in it? And what are the new rules for Christmas everywhere?
2. 'I won't have next summer, let alone next Christmas'
The government U-turn on Christmas restrictions may have inconvenienced many, but for others, it has come at a much more serious cost. Lesley Nelson, who has terminal cancer, told the BBC it is simply "not fair". "This is likely to be my last Christmas," she said. Should you see your family at Christmas?
3. Trump's Covid vaccine chief admits delivery error
The US Army general in charge of distributing Covid vaccines has admitted he failed over the initial number of doses promised to states. Gen Gustave Perna, the head of Operation Warp Speed, said he took "personal responsibility for the miscommunication" to state governors after more than a dozen states expressed alarm at a cut in the expected number.
4. The care home DJ spreading festive cheer
A DJ from Northern Ireland has visited more than 20 care homes across five counties, bringing festive cheer to residents across the nation.
5. How Scrooge is saving Christmas theatre
Published in 1843, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is one of the most-loved festive tales. But this year, the famed story has been in theatres more than ever, with at least two dozen adaptations announced for this Christmas around the UK.
And don't forget...
...if you're concerned about the prospect of picking up - or passing on - the virus over Christmas, we have some advice from scientists.
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
