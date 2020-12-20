Covid: People 'not under compulsion' to go to church this Christmas - Welby
The Archbishop of Canterbury said the elderly and vulnerable should not feel "under compulsion" to go to church this Christmas.
Places of worship will remain open over the festive period even in areas in tier four, the toughest level of restriction in England.
But the Most Reverend Justin Welby said people needed to decide for themselves whether it was too risky to attend.
He added his mother would not be going because it was "too dangerous".
"There are clergy, who have underlying health conditions, who will not be going to church," he added.
He told the Andrew Marr Show that for those who decided to attend church in person, they should not "mingle" after services and should stay away from the choir.
"Wave happily to people and go home," he said.
The prime minister curtailed the planned relaxation of restrictions over Christmas in England and placed London and the east and south-east of the country in the newly created tier four measures.
Mr Welby said that despite these restrictions, Christmas was not cancelled this year and people can find other ways to celebrate.
He acknowledged that for many families, this year has been difficult and that many will be feeling lonely.
"I have spent Christmases on my own... and I have no illusions about how dark it feels," he said.
He suggested practical steps to combat loneliness, like making plans for a future where celebrations will be possible, speaking with family and friends over the phone and sharing memories of lost loved ones.
"(Loss) is very hard and pretending otherwise is not helpful," he said.
"We have to face our losses and unless in one way or another we make something of the memories, they attack us.
"Talk to each other on the phone if you can't talk in person, which is for most of us, much of the time - share, think about the person, bring their memories back.
"Look for the healing that is there."
When asked directly whether Christmas was cancelled, Mr Welby replied: "No. The celebrations are cancelled.
"We'll come to those again," he said.
"This is very different to what we hoped for and longed for and it is the most intense pain for a lot of people.
"But it's not cancelled because at the heart of Christmas is Jesus coming into the world, God coming into the world and then coming on to Easter.
"This is a moment of God saying I am with you in the mess and there is hope."