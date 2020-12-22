Covid-19: UK border latest, children's role and Biden's jab

The president-elect received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in front of the cameras, saying he wanted to show Americans it is "safe to take". He joins a growing number of senior US politicians to receive the jab. The Biden team has set a goal of 100 million vaccinations during the new administration's first 100 days, and on Sunday, the roll-out began for a second vaccine, created by Moderna. So far in the UK only the Pfizer jab has been approved. We're especially eager to see the version from Oxford University and AstraZeneca get the green light - find out more on that process.