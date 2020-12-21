Covid-19: PM hopes for 'fast' border solution, as countries close doors on UK

London and large swathes of south-east England were placed in tier four restrictions to control the new variant of coronavirus over the weekend, but much of England remains relatively free. When asked why the whole country was not in lockdown, the government's chief scientific adviser - Sir Patrick Vallance - said it was likely measures across the country would be tightened in the coming weeks. He told the Downing Street briefing: "The evidence on this virus is that it spreads easily, it's more transmissible, we absolutely need to make sure we have the right level of restrictions in place. I think it is likely that this will grow in numbers of the variant across the country and I think it's likely, therefore, that measures will need to be increased in some places, in due course, not reduced." You can read more about the new strain of the virus here.