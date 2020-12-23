Covid-19: Border opening, Sturgeon apology and Christmas kindness

All in all, it's going to be a tough Christmas for many, but hopefully we can lift your spirits this morning with some stories of kindness. They include Jessica Rixon, who brought together friends to prepare Christmas dinner for 14 families who've been badly affected by the pandemic. And Callum Williamson, whose generous neighbour Rebecca has offered to cook him lunch after his plans fell through. Speaking of lunch, if you've found yourself unexpectedly cooking the Christmas meal for the first time, let us offer some tips. - or if you're going to be alone on the day, here are some suggestions for how to cope - or even thrive.