Covid-19: Millions more to enter tier 4, and new virus variant in UK

Millions more people in the east and south east of England are to enter tier four on Boxing Day, the health secretary has announced. The places moving into the highest level of restrictions - which include a "stay at home" order - border the areas already in tier four. A number of areas in England will also move up into tiers three and two. Matt Hancock said the old tiering system was not enough to control the new variant of the virus. You can find out more about the rules in the different tiers in our explainer.