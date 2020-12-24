Covid-19: South Africa travel ban and carols from the doorstep
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you on Friday morning.
1. UK bans travel from South Africa
The UK government is imposing a ban on travel by visitors from South Africa amid concern over a new variant of Covid-19 linked to the country. It shares some similarities to the one that has already been detected in the UK, although they have evolved separately. You can read more about it here. Meanwhile, New York City has introduced quarantine rules for international travellers following the emergence of the new UK Covid variant.
2. Leaders salute armed forces and NHS staff
Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have thanked the armed forces and NHS staff for their work in dealing with Covid-19. The PM held a video call with troops in the UK and abroad - saluting those who had helped build hospitals, deliver equipment and organise testing. In a Christmas message, Sir Keir said the pandemic had shown the values of "generosity and kindness" in abundance.
3. Five families, five Christmases
With coronavirus restrictions in place across Europe, Christmas is going to be different this year. We've spoken to families in Sweden, Austria, Russia, Spain and Italy about how their festive celebrations have changed, and how they're finding ways to enjoy the holiday season despite everything that's happening.
4. A 're-envisioned' Academy Awards
Will the 93rd Academy Awards look anything like the Oscar ceremonies movie fans have come to expect? Organisers are exploring how to hold an in-person ceremony in Los Angeles on 25 April 2021, two months later than normal. And they have asked director Steven Soderbergh to "re-envision" the event in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Entertainment reporter Emma Jones considers the options.
5. Carols from the doorstep
With many carol services cancelled across Wales, people are being urged to sing from their doorsteps on Christmas Eve. Silent Night has been chosen by the Church in Wales. Reverend Kevin Ellis, vicar of Bro Eleth in the Diocese of Bangor, says the song is a "simple and effective way" to tell the Christmas story.
