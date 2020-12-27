Covid-19: Variant spreads, as EU states begin vaccinations

The new, highly contagious variant of coronavirus - first identified in the UK - has now been detected in a number of European countries, as well as Japan and Canada. In Spain, Switzerland and Sweden cases have been linked to people who had travelled from the UK. But in Ontario, Canada, an infected couple had no known travel history or high-risk contacts. Japan, which has reported infections in five passengers from the UK, has said it will ban most non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country for a month from Monday. The discovery of the variant has prompted a number of countries to impose travel bans on the UK. Read our explainer here on what we know about it.