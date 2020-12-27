Covid-19: UK records 30,000 new cases and 316 deaths
- Published
A further 30,501 positive tests for coronavirus were reported on Sunday, as hospitals in parts of the UK warn they are at risk of being overwhelmed.
Another 316 people died within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the total to 70,752.
The true numbers are likely to be higher as some parts of the UK are not reporting data.
Northern Ireland has not reported cases or deaths and Scotland has not reported deaths.
It comes as doctors in Scotland warned that the health system was "severely stretched" and a Welsh hospital made an urgent appeal for help with Covid-19 patients on Boxing Day.
Wales recorded 70 deaths on Sunday of people who had contracted coronavirus.
London Ambulance Service said it had been dealing with more than 400 calls an hour on Sunday afternoon and urged people to only call 999 in an emergency.
The capital has the highest coronavirus infection rate of any UK region, with 794.6 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days. On Sunday, it reported another 9,719 infections.