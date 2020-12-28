Covid-19: Hospital pressure and five things to help this winter
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. Emergency services under pressure as cases rise
Hospitals and ambulance services are coming under increased pressure as the new coronavirus variant fuels a rise in infections, health bosses have said. London Ambulance Service received as many emergency calls on Boxing Day as it did at the height of the first wave of Covid-19, the BBC has learned. The service and at least two others have urged people to call 999 only if there is a serious emergency. And NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts in England, said hospitals in London and the south of England were under "real pressure" due to demand from Covid-19 and other conditions, as well as staff absence.
2. Trump signs relief and spending package
Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending package worth $900bn (£665bn), averting a partial government shutdown. The outgoing US president had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger one-off payments. The delay meant that millions of Americans temporarily lost unemployment benefits. Congress approved the stimulus package last week, after months of negotiation. You can read here about how food banks across the country have been straining to meet rising demand during the pandemic, even in some of the country's wealthier regions.
3. South Africa passes one million infections
South Africa has become the first country on the African continent to register more than one million Covid-19 cases. The grim milestone was reached just days after authorities confirmed that a new, faster-spreading, coronavirus variant had been detected. Some hospitals and medical centres have reported a huge rise in admissions, putting a heavy strain on resources. President Cyril Ramaphosa is widely expected to announce tougher restrictions to prevent the virus from spreading further. The variant - known as 501.V2 and separate to the one driving infections in the UK - is believed to be behind the surge in cases. Two cases linked to the South African variant were last week detected in the UK.
4. Doctor 'has shed more tears than ever'
Dr Bethan Gibson says she has shed more tears during the pandemic than in her entire career. The senior intensive care doctor, from the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, said Wales' lockdown - brought forward by eight days to start on 20 December - was "vital" amid rising critical care numbers. She said the pandemic had been "relentless" on staff, with many taking time off with burnout or stress. But she hopes vaccination will bring some kind of normality by Easter.
5. Five ways to stay positive through the winter
With Christmas over and the long, dark months upon us, winter can be tough for many of us in normal times - let alone during a pandemic. But the country's leading mental health experts say there are things many of us can do to give ourselves a lift. From moving more to thinking less, here are some of their top tips to stay positive through the winter.
