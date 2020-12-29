Covid-19: NHS in 'eye of storm' and the dogs fighting loneliness
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday morning.
1. Health workers 'back in eye of storm'
NHS front-line staff are "back in the eye of the storm" as coronavirus cases in the UK reach record highs and hospitalisations soar, the health service's boss in England says. Sir Simon Steven describes 2020 as probably "the toughest year most of us can remember", in an end-of-year message to workers. NHS England has said that the number of people being treated for the virus in hospitals in England is now 20,426, which is higher than the previous peak of just under 19,000 in April.
2. Military to support mass testing of students in England
Members of the armed forces will be on standby to help roll out mass testing to secondary schools and colleges in England from next month, helping students return safely. Ministers are under pressure to clarify the return-to-school policy after preliminary evidence suggested classrooms may need to close to curb the new coronavirus variant.
3. Parents warned of 'sharp rise' in eating disorders
Increased isolation from friends, exam cancellations and increased use of social media may be contributing to an increase in eating disorders among young people, doctors warn. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health is urging parents to look out for signs of eating disorders in children and young people.
4. Student nurse who nearly died returns to work
A student nurse who almost died with Covid-19 earlier this year has returned to work. Natasha Jenkins, 35, was in the second year of her nursing course when she contracted Covid and ended up on a ventilator. Eight months on, she is not fully recovered, but is, thankfully, much better.
5. The friendship dogs fighting Covid loneliness
A charity in the north-east of England is helping those feeling isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic with virtual visits from their dogs. Wag & Company came up with the idea to help combat loneliness when their friendship animals were no longer able to visit elderly people's homes.
