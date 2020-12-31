Covid-19: 'Short' school closures and Covid gongs
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday. We'll have another update for you on New Year's Day.
1. School closures will be "as short as possible"
The education secretary Gavin Williamson has said all schools in England should be open again "at the earliest possible moment".
Speaking on BBC Breakfast he said he was confident secondary schools will be ready to test year 11 and 13 pupils returning to classrooms on 11 January.
On Wednesday, Mr Williamson announced that around one million pupils in at-risk areas would not return to school as planned on Monday - when term is due to start.
2. Millions told to remain at home on New Year's Eve
People should avoid New Year's Eve celebrations because "Covid loves a crowd", officials warn, as millions enter the toughest restrictions tier. It's vital parties don't take place and that people stick to the rules, NHS England's Prof Stephen Powis says. Some 20 million more people in England are now living under the harshest measures. Meanwhile, Scots are urged to celebrate Hogmanay differently.
3. Covid volunteers on New Year Honours list
Hundreds of people who helped the UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic will be awarded honours in the new year. Among them is 104-year-old Ruth Saunders, who becomes an MBE for services to charity during Covid after walking a marathon to raise money for Thames Valley Air Ambulance this year.
4. 'Close to death from Covid, I asked them to save my baby'
Pregnant Mehpara Navqui, 22, came down with Covid in October and was soon taken to hospital. Within days, the team of medics treating her were discussing how to save both her life and that of her unborn child. Here is her story - as part of our regular doctor's diary written by Bradford Royal Infirmary's Dr John Wright.
5. 2020 in pictures: Coronavirus in the UK
Our picture editors have gathered some of the year's most striking news pictures taken by photo journalists covering the pandemic in the UK.
