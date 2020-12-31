Covid-19: UK reports a record 55,892 daily cases
- Published
The UK has reported another 55,892 daily cases of coronavirus, setting a new record.
And another 964 people died within 28 days of a positive test, only slightly down on the 981 on Wednesday.
The true numbers are likely to be higher as some parts of the UK are not reporting data over Christmas.
Hospitals in London, Essex and Buckinghamshire are reporting they are under extreme pressure because of increasing numbers of Covid patients.
The record case numbers come as 20 million more people in England are placed under the toughest restrictions and told to stay at home.
The new restrictions mean a total of 44 million people, or 78% of the population of England, are now in tier four, where non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas and hairdressers have to stay shut.
Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said Christmas week had seen a worrying rise in cases particularly among adults in their 20s and 30s, adding "we must not now add further fuel on the fire" by meeting in groups for New Year's Eve.
"We have all had to make huge sacrifices this year, but please ensure that you keep your distance from others, wash your hands and wear a mask," she said.
"A night in at new year will mean you are significantly reducing your social contacts and can help stop the spread of the virus."
The 981 deaths recorded on Wednesday was the highest daily figure since April.
The latest NHS Test and Trace figures show 232,169 people tested positive for Covid in England at least once in the week to 23 December, up 33% on the previous week and the highest weekly rise on record.
Covid case rates are continuing to rise in all regions of England - with London's rate at 735.5 per 100,000 people in the seven days to 27 December, up from 711.9 the previous week, the latest Public Health England (PHE) surveillance report showed.
Eastern England saw the second highest rate, 551.3 up from 510.8, followed by south-east England at 450.6, up from 427.4.
Meanwhile, Scotland recorded 2,622 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours - a record high for the third day in a row, as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned against gatherings and house parties this Hogmanay.
Public Health Wales reported a further 1,831 cases in Wales, with the highest case rates in Bridgend (825.6 for every 100,000 people) and Merthyr Tydfil (754.2).
And Northern Ireland has seen another 1,929 cases in the last 24 hours, as hospitals come close to capacity with latest figures showing only six empty beds.
