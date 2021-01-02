Covid-19: Call for further schools closures, and the circus relying on food banks

At least three police officers have been injured after trying to shut down a huge party in France. More than 2,500 people are at the rave - which is still ongoing - in a warehouse near Rennes in Brittany, and police said a number of ravers are from the UK and Spain. Attendees have clashed with police, setting fire to a car and throwing objects at officers attempting to shut the event down. Meanwhile, hundreds of fines were handed out to rule-breakers in the UK. In London, officers from the Met Police broke up more than 50 unlicensed events and parties, while police in Nottingham handed out an £10,000 fine to someone who'd organised a party of more than 100 people. Meanwhile, in Essex a 500-year-old church was damaged during an illegal rave.