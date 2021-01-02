EuroMillions: Jackpot of more than £39m won by UK ticket-holder
- Published
A UK ticket-holder has started the new year by winning the EuroMillions jackpot of nearly £40m.
One ticket matched all five regular numbers and two lucky stars in the draw on Friday night to win the £39,774,466.40 prize.
Camelot's Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What an amazing start to 2021 for UK EuroMillions players."
The winning numbers were 16, 28, 32, 44 and 48 with the lucky stars 01 and 09.
Mr Carter said 10 other ticket-holders had each won £1m in the UK Millionaire Maker New Year's Day event.
Those who had bought a ticket should check their numbers and contact the National Lottery "to claim the first big prizes of 2021," he added.
The winning ticket holder's newfound cash means they are now wealthier than former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, who is worth £36m, according to the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.
And if they have a bit more money in the bank, they could buy one of the UK's most expensive homes, which went on the market last year.
Nobody won the EuroMillons Hotpicks jackpot which uses the same numbers as the main draw - but one winner scooped the Thunderball top prize of £500,000.
The Thunderball numbers were 13, 17, 30, 34, 35 and the Thunderball was 01.
In 2019, a UK ticket-holder won the full £170m EuroMillions jackpot, making them Britain's richest ever lottery winner.
And last year, a £57m EuroMillions prize claim was validated just before the deadline. The ticket had been bought in South Ayrshire.