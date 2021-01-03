Covid-19: 'Children's lives on hold', and vaccine 'bureaucracy overload'

Closing schools to tackle coronavirus puts children's lives on hold and should be kept to an "absolute minimum", the head of England's schools watchdog has said. The government said the school closures it announced this week are a "last resort" to curb infections. But writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said: "It is increasingly clear that children's lives can't just be put on hold while we wait for vaccination programmes to take effect, and for waves of infection to subside." She spoke out as teaching unions continue to pressure the government to keep all schools in England shut after the Christmas holidays, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.