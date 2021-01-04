Covid-19: Oxford vaccine, schools row and the future of gyms
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Second jab roll-out begins
The first patients have been given the Oxford vaccine - five days after it was approved for use in the UK. Dialysis patient Brian Pinker, aged 82, was the first to receive it. It's a "pivotal moment" in the fight against the virus, according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock. More than 500,000 doses are ready to go, with care home residents and staff, people aged over 80, and NHS workers at the front of the queue. Some 730 vaccination sites have already been established, we're told, with the total set to surpass 1,000 later this week. The Oxford jab is easier to distribute and store than the Pfizer version, which was the first to be approved. It's also cheaper per dose. Find out more about how it was developed, and when you might receive one.
2. Tougher restrictions coming
The vaccine news may be positive, but few deny the coronavirus situation in the UK right now is bleak. On Sunday, more than 50,000 new cases were recorded for the sixth day running and Labour is calling for a third national lockdown in England. Boris Johnson has admitted tougher restrictions are likely. Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce new restrictions for Scotland later, while Northern Ireland and Wales already have their own lockdowns in place. The obvious next step for England would probably be to move more areas into tier four - a reminder of what that means - but our science editor David Shukman says there are other steps under discussion too.
3. Schools reopen despite fears
Many of England's primary schools reopen today, but rows continue about whether they should. Teaching unions say the risk to teachers is too great. In some tier four areas, primaries won't be open to most pupils, and some local authorities elsewhere have said they'll support headteachers if they decide to close. English secondaries will remain closed this week except for vulnerable and key worker children. Schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also open later than normal - the exact details are complicated so we've set it all out in full. The TUC is urging firms to furlough parents whose children have to stay at home. If you find yourself homeschooling once again, BBC Bitesize can help.
4. Will the gym survive?
January is normally a boom time for gyms, but coronavirus restrictions mean many are closed and others can't offer any group classes. At the same time, there's been an explosion in fitness tech, allowing more of us than ever to work out at home. So what does this mean for the future of the gym sector? Our reporter Eleanor Lawrie looks closely. Meanwhile, wherever you are in the UK, see 21 simple ways to get fitter in 2021.
5. From cooks to chefs
The pandemic has prompted many of us to change direction, career-wise, whether out of choice or necessity. Our CEO Secrets series has been documenting some of those forging a new path here in the UK, but the same trends are going on elsewhere too. In India, Shalini Sharma and Mrinali Hariyal have gone from stay-at-home mums cooking for their families to chefs providing meals for paying customers. They're plugging the gap left by restaurant closures and finding new identities for themselves. Watch their stories.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
