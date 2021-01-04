Covid: PM to set out new restrictions for England
- Published
Boris Johnson will make a televised address at 20:00 GMT tonight as No 10 says further steps must now be taken to address a surge in coronavirus cases.
The spread of the new variant has led to rapidly escalating case numbers, Downing Street said.
It comes as Scotland announced a legal requirement to stay at home from midnight.
The UK Parliament will be recalled, allowing MPs to vote on any new measures on Wednesday.
A No 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister is clear that further steps must now be taken to arrest this rise and to protect the NHS and save lives.
"He will set those out this evening."
Mr Johnson will set out restrictions in England as the UK's devolved nations have the power to set their own coronavirus regulations.
Alongside Scotland, both Wales and Northern Ireland have also implemented national restrictions.
Mr Johnson earlier said there was "no question" the government would announce stricter measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The new variant was first identified in Kent but has since been found across the UK and in other parts of the world.
Research has suggested it spreads more easily than earlier variants of coronavirus.
On Sunday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases for the sixth day in a row and an additional 454 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result were reported.