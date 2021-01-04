Covid-19: England lockdown looms as hospital ejects 'Covid deniers'
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Monday evening. We'll have another update for you on Tuesday morning.
1. England set for lockdown as UK cases keep rising
Boris Johnson is expected to announce new national restrictions for England, similar to the March lockdown, as the UK picture continues to look bleak. For the seventh consecutive day, the number of new cases recorded is above 50,000 - 58,784 on Monday, with 407 new deaths. In a televised address at 20:00 GMT, the PM is likely to urge the public to follow the new rules from midnight. The national Covid alert level has increased to five - its highest level - and pressure has been mounting on ministers, who admit England's tier system is not strong enough to contain the new, more contagious variant. Labour's Sir Kier Starmer is leading calls for imminent nationwide lockdowns like the ones in March, with the PM himself saying there is . Parliament is being recalled early from its Christmas break so as to be able to vote on any new measures on Wednesday.
2. Stricter controls already announced in Scotland
Mainland Scotland will enter a strict new lockdown from midnight, with people ordered by law to stay at home. Schools will remain closed to pupils until February. Announcing the changes, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new laws will require people to stay at home and work from home where possible. Outdoor gatherings are also to be cut back, with people only allowed to meet one person from one other household. Places of worship are to be closed and group exercise banned. There have been 1,905 new cases reported in Scotland on Monday - with 15% of tests returning a positive result, something Ms Sturgeon said "illustrates the severity and urgency of the situation". Read more on the latest Covid rules in Scotland.
3. Welsh schools stay shut until 18 January
All schools in Wales will stay shut until 18 January, with pupils to be taught online only, the Welsh Government has announced. It comes after Scotland's similar move announced earlier, and as pressure mounts for England to follow suit. Teachers' unions there have written a joint letter to the government accusing it of "creating chaos" and calling for the return of pupils and teachers after the Christmas break to be paused. It followed what head teachers said was a "confusing picture" as many schools stayed shut this morning, despite the government urging parents to send children in where they were open.
4. 'Covid deniers' ejected from hospital
A group of Covid-19 "deniers" were removed from a hospital by security guards after going there to take pictures of empty corridors to post on social media to back up their claims that there is no crisis, according to its chief executive. Describing the incident at Colchester Hospital, where the intensive care unit is running at maximum capacity because of the virus, Nick Hulme said it "beggars belief" some people were calling the pandemic a hoax." "Of course there are empty corridors at the weekend in outpatients, because that's the right thing to do," he added.
5. Lockdown prompts music listening boom
Music seems to have been crucial in lifting people's mood during lockdown, according to figures from record label body the BPI. More than 155m albums were bought or streamed in 2020, an increase of 8.2%. British artists Lewis Capaldi, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa were the three biggest-sellers of the year. BPI boss Geoff Taylor said the "remarkable" figures were a reminder of "how important music is to our country, even when our lives are disrupted". However, despite the boom in consumption, sales of individual albums were down. For the first time since 1973, not a single album released in the last 12 months was certified platinum - representing 300,000 sales, suggesting listeners are seeking out a more diverse range of music on streaming services, which now account for 80.6% of music consumption in the UK.
And don't forget...
... if you're wondering when you might be able to get the Covid vaccine read our guide here.
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- GROUNDED WITH LOUIS THEROUX: Louis chats to Miriam Margolyes
- THE MINDFUL MIX: Soothing sounds to escape to