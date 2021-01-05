Covid-19: UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time
The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started.
According to government figures on Tuesday, the number of people who have tested positive reached 60,916.
A further 830 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, up from 407 on Monday.
It comes as England and Scotland announced new lockdowns, with people told to stay at home.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to hold a press conference at Downing Street at 17:00 GMT.
He will be joined by the government's chief medical adviser Prof Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.
The number of new daily cases has consistently been over 50,000 since 29 December.
Back in the first peak of the pandemic in the spring, the number of daily cases never went over 7,000 - however, it is thought the true number of cases then was much higher but not picked up because testing capacity was limited.