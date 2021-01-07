Covid-19: GPs administer Oxford vaccine and fears over intensive care

A mother whose baby was treated in hospital for Covid-19 is urging parents to be alert to symptoms such as mottled skin and sickness. Myer Rudelhoff's four-month-old son George spent three nights in Basildon hospital, Essex, with patchy skin, swelling on his lips, a high temperature and unable to keep down fluids. "I thought it was a sickness bug. I had no idea it was caused by coronavirus," says Myer, whose son recovered well.