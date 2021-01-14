BBC News

NHS Test and Trace explained in South Asian languages

image copyrightChristopher Furlong/Getty Images
image captionAnyone with coronavirus symptoms must get tested and self-isolate

With hospitals under extreme pressure and daily infections still high, the NHS Test and Trace system remains an important tool to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The system works to identify people with the virus and the people they have been in close contact with. Those identified are then told to self-isolate for 10 days to help stop the virus spreading.

Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms must self-isolate and get tested. If they test positive they will be contacted by a NHS contact tracer to share details of those whom they have been near.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community in the UK to understand how the test-and-trace system works in five languages, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Punjabi

Reporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains how the test-and-trace system works in Punjabi.

media captionReporter Raj Kaur Bilkhu explains how the NHS Test and Trace system works

Gujarati

Editor Kamlesh Purohit explains how the test-and-trace system works in Gujarati.

media captionKamlesh Purohit explains how the NHS Test and Trace system works

Sylheti

Presenter Poppy Begum explains how the test-and-trace system works in Sylheti.

media captionPresenter Poppy Begum explains how the NHS Test and Trace system works

Tamil

Presenter Sangeetha Rajan explains how the test-and-trace system works in Tamil.

media captionPresenter Sangeetha Rajan explains how the NHS Test and Trace system works

Urdu

Reporter Haroon Rashid explains how the test-and-trace system works in Urdu.

media captionReporter Haroon Rashid explains how the NHS Test and Trace system works

