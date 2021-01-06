Covid-19: Virus patients top 30,000 and teacher grades to replace exams

With the cancellation of A-levels and GCSEs already confirmed, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson set out how year 11 and 13 students will receive their grades. He said the government would "trust in teachers rather than algorithms", after the experience of last year when results were widely disputed before being overturned. Teachers will be given training and support to ensure grades can be awarded "fairly and consistently", he told MPs. Mr Williamson confirmed that primary schools' national curriculum tests - often known as Sats - will be cancelled for all age groups as well. Northern Ireland has also cancelled its GCSE and A-level exams, meaning none of the UK nations will hold public exams in academic subjects this summer.