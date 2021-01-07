Covid-19: Birmingham leaders warn vaccine is running out
- Published
Birmingham could run out of Covid-19 vaccines as stocks run low and with the city yet to receive the Oxford jab, local leaders say.
Labour and Conservative politicians say doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to run out on Friday with "no clarity" over when further supplies will arrive.
They add in a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock that the city is yet to receive doses of the Oxford jab.
It comes as the Oxford vaccine is rolled out to hundreds of English GPs.
Writing to Mr Hancock, the leaders criticise a lack of clarity over the vaccination programme, saying "it remains unclear who is responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme in Birmingham, and whom we should hold accountable for progress and delivery".
The letter is signed by Labour leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, Liam Byrne MP, Labour's candidate for the West Midlands mayor, and by Conservative MP and ex-minister, Andrew Mitchell.
Here's the cross-party letter with @BrumLeader & Brum MP's setting out the urgent information we need to get a grip of the vaccination plan in Birmingham— Liam Byrne (@liambyrnemp) January 7, 2021
Noone knows who's in charge of the programme. There's no AZ vaccines in the 2nd City (Though we're just an hr from Oxford) pic.twitter.com/BiVfHdErEE
Birmingham is home to 1.1 million people and some areas there have recorded a 77.6% rise in total coronavirus cases in the past week, according to government data.
England's vaccination programme is described as the biggest in NHS history, with an aim to offer jabs to most care home residents by the end of January.
It is part of a wider target to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups by mid-February - but there have been reports of delays in supplies.
Mr Hancock visited a GP surgery to promote the initiative on Thursday - but staff there said delivery of the vaccine had been delayed.
More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer jabs, with the government announcing a further seven mass vaccination sites across England.
Another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.
Nearly 19,981 second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which was the first to be approved for emergency use in the UK last month - were administered between 29 December and 3 January, NHS England said.
All of the UK is now under strict virus curbs, with Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland also in lockdown, and vaccinations are progressing across the devolved nations.