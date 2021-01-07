BBC News

Covid-19: Birmingham leaders warn vaccine is running out

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightPA Media

Birmingham could run out of Covid-19 vaccines as stocks run low and with the city yet to receive the Oxford jab, local leaders say.

Labour and Conservative politicians say doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to run out on Friday with "no clarity" over when further supplies will arrive.

They add in a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock that the city is yet to receive doses of the Oxford jab.

It comes as the Oxford vaccine is rolled out to hundreds of English GPs.

  • 1.3 million in UK have had their Covid vaccine
  • Can we really jab our way out of lockdown?
  • What are the UK's new lockdown rules?

Writing to Mr Hancock, the leaders criticise a lack of clarity over the vaccination programme, saying "it remains unclear who is responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme in Birmingham, and whom we should hold accountable for progress and delivery".

The letter is signed by Labour leader of Birmingham City Council, Ian Ward, Liam Byrne MP, Labour's candidate for the West Midlands mayor, and by Conservative MP and ex-minister, Andrew Mitchell.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Birmingham is home to 1.1 million people and some areas there have recorded a 77.6% rise in total coronavirus cases in the past week, according to government data.

England's vaccination programme is described as the biggest in NHS history, with an aim to offer jabs to most care home residents by the end of January.

It is part of a wider target to vaccinate 13 million people in the top four priority groups by mid-February - but there have been reports of delays in supplies.

media captionOne medical centre in London is now vaccinating almost 1,000 people a week

Mr Hancock visited a GP surgery to promote the initiative on Thursday - but staff there said delivery of the vaccine had been delayed.

More than 700 local vaccination sites will administer jabs, with the government announcing a further seven mass vaccination sites across England.

Another 180 GP-led sites, 100 new hospital sites and a pilot scheme involving local pharmacies will open this week.

Nearly 19,981 second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - which was the first to be approved for emergency use in the UK last month - were administered between 29 December and 3 January, NHS England said.

All of the UK is now under strict virus curbs, with Wales, Northern Ireland and most of Scotland also in lockdown, and vaccinations are progressing across the devolved nations.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Oxford vaccine rolled out to hundreds of GP sites in England

    Published
    1 hour ago

  • Covid: Seven mass vaccination hubs announced for England

    Published
    19 hours ago

  • Covid-19: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine judged safe for use in UK

    Published
    2 December 2020