Covid-19: 'Test negative before arrival' plan and laptops for locked-down pupils
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.
1. Overseas arrivals must test negative
International passengers - including British nationals - will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure before travelling to the UK. The measures are aimed at stopping the spread of "new strains" of coronavirus, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says.
2. Ambulance waiting times 'off the scale'
The time ambulances spent queuing to offload patients at under-pressure hospitals in parts of England is "off the scale", the Royal College of Emergency Medicine says. Data leaked to BBC News shows ambulance waiting times at hospitals in the South East rose by 36% in December compared with the same month in 2019, while a paramedic tells us the knock-on effect means people having to wait longer for ambulances to arrive. Read the full investigation.
3. Schools closed in Wales until half term
Schools and colleges in Wales will stay closed to most pupils until the February half term unless there is a "significant" fall in Covid cases. First Minister Mark Drakeford also says current lockdown restrictions will be extended and "strengthened", meaning showrooms join non-essential shops, hospitality venues, licensed premises and leisure facilities in having to shut.
4. How will the UK vaccinate millions of people?
In a race against a faster-spreading variant of coronavirus, ministers have pinned their hopes of ending a third national lockdown on protecting the most vulnerable groups by spring. So how could the UK's biggest mass-vaccination programme protect tens of millions of people from Covid-19 within months? Our Visual Journalism team reports.
5. Donated laptops bridge the lockdown digital divide
With schools closed to the majority of pupils across the UK, disadvantaged pupils once again face a challenge to access online learning. So a BBC campaign is helping people and businesses to donate laptops for charities to safely wipe and supply them to families who need them. Find out how you could help.
