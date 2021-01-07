Covid-19: Vaccine rollout requires 'unprecedented effort'
- Published
The coronavirus vaccine rollout is a national challenge requiring an unprecedented effort - involving the armed forces - Boris Johnson says.
The PM confirmed almost 1.5 million people in the UK have now received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
More than 1,000 GP-led sites in England will be able to offer a total of "hundreds of thousands" of jabs each day by 15 January, he said.
The Army will use "battle preparation techniques" to help achieve that goal.
It came as a further 1,162 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported on Thursday - the second consecutive day of more than 1,000 recorded fatalities - and 52,618 new cases.
Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, Mr Johnson said there would likely be "lumpiness and bumpiness" in the rollout of the vaccine.
He said: "Let's be clear, this is a national challenge on a scale like nothing we've seen before and it will require an unprecedented national effort.
"Of course, there will be difficulties, appointments will be changed but... the Army is working hand in glove with the NHS and local councils to set up our vaccine network and using battle preparation techniques to help us keep up the pace."
Alongside GPs, there will be 223 hospital sites and seven "giant vaccination centres" - as well as an initial 200 community pharmacies - offering jabs, Mr Johnson said.
Everyone will have a vaccination centre within 10 miles of their home, he added, with a "full vaccination deployment plan" to be published on Monday.
The rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has begun in earnest with the first doses delivered during the day to family doctors for distribution.
But there were concerns from some GPs over supplies, as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the levels of vaccine supply was the "rate-limiting" factor as jabs would be delivered as quickly as stock is available.
Meanwhile, some hospitals in England are at risk of becoming Covid-only sites, with rising admissions for the virus forcing trusts to cut back on other services.
The latest NHS statistics also show that there were 30,370 patients with Covid in UK hospitals on Tuesday, a much higher figure than the first peak in the spring of 2020.
Hospital leaders have warned medics are becoming increasingly stretched with "untrained staff" used to fill gaps.
Supply the biggest hurdle
Lots of detail has been given about how the NHS - working hand-in-hand with the military - will be able to deliver the vaccines.
There will be more local vaccination centres, hospital hubs and even mass vaccination at sports stadiums.
Thousands of extra vaccinators have already been trained - and thousands more are waiting in the wings.
But the biggest hurdle the UK faces is vaccine supply.
If it is not available, it cannot be put in arms no matter how many centres and vaccinators we have.
In the long term, supply is not going to be a problem - two vaccines have already been approved and there are encouraging signs others will follow.
But for now everything depends on how quickly a plant in Wrexham can get the Oxford vaccine produced by AstraZeneca into vials and then how quickly the regulator can carry out the safety checks.
The target to vaccinate the most at risk groups by mid-February is achievable - but it will require a lot to go right.