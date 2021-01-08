Covid-19: Highest daily UK death toll and third vaccine approved

A further 1,325 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - a new daily record since the pandemic began. There have now been just short of 80,000 deaths by the measure. The announcement came as another 68,053 new cases of Covid were recorded and the reproduction (R) number - the rate at which an infected person spreads the virus on average - rose slightly to between 1 and 1.4.