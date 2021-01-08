Prince William talks about NHS and Covid with his children 'every day'
The Duke of Cambridge has said he talks to his three children about NHS staff "every day" to help them to understand the "sacrifices" made during Covid.
Prince William's comments were part of a video call to London hospital staff.
"Catherine and I and all the children talk about all of you guys every day, so we're making sure the children understand all of the sacrifices that all of you are making," he said.
It comes after the London mayor said the virus was "out of control".
Sadiq Khan declared a major incident on Friday - meaning the emergency services and hospitals cannot guarantee their normal level of response - after the number of Covid patients in the capital's hospitals surpassed 7,000.
Staff at Homerton University Hospital in east London told the Duke of Cambridge that queues of people waiting to be vaccinated at the hospital offered hope, but that the way out of the crisis was for the public to "stay at home" during lockdown.
In recent days the hospital has seen its highest number of admissions since the pandemic began.
The duke, who is joint patron of NHS Charities Together, said: "A huge thank you for all the hard work, the sleepless nights, the lack of sleep, the anxiety, the exhaustion and everything that you are doing, we are so grateful. "Good luck, we are all thinking of you."
His video call, which took place on Thursday, is one of many he and the duchess have made to NHS staff during the pandemic.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have also shown their support for the health service by getting involved with the weekly Clap for Carers applause during the UK's first national lockdown.
Chief nurse Catherine Pelley told the prince her hospital had used funds from NHS Charities Together to set up various support initiatives such as a "wobble room" for colleagues to relax in.
"For us this week, starting vaccinating has been one of the single most significant impacts on people feeling that there is a future out of this, and the queues out the door here where they have been vaccinating have been really kind of hopeful for people," she said.
"But the support we need is stay at home, help us - because that will get us all out of this whatever our role is and we will get society out of this."
After speaking to Ms Pelley and her colleagues about how they supported one another, the prince said: "It's good that you and your team are keeping your spirits high and I always find that having some sort of sense of humour through everything is very important, otherwise we all go mad."