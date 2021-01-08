BBC News

Covid-19: UK sees highest daily toll of 1,325 deaths

  • Coronavirus pandemic
A further 1,325 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test - the biggest figure reported on any day since the pandemic began.

It means there have been just short of 80,000 deaths by that measure - as another 68,053 new cases were recorded.

It comes as a third Covid vaccine received emergency approval for use in the UK.

The government has pre-ordered 17 million doses of the jab, made by US firm Moderna.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs in being approved, with close to 1.5 million people now vaccinated in the UK.

Meanwhile, pressure on London's hospitals led to mayor Sadiq Khan declaring a "major incident" in the capital, allowing special arrangements to be implemented.

Friday's daily figures showed 619,941 tests were conducted in the 24 hours to 09:00 GMT - also a new record.

