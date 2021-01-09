Covid-19: Queen and Prince Philip receive vaccinations
- Published
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have received Covid-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace has said.
A royal source said the vaccinations were administered on Saturday by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.
The source added the Queen decided to let it be known she had the vaccination to prevent further speculation.
The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are among around 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far.
People aged over 80 in the UK are among the high-priority groups which are being given the vaccine first.
The couple have been spending the lockdown in England at their Windsor Castle home after deciding to have a quiet Christmas at their Berkshire residence, instead of the traditional royal family gathering at Sandringham.
Last month the Queen appeared alongside several other senior royals for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
In 2020 she went seven months - between March and October - without carrying out public engagements outside of a royal residence.
During that time, her eldest child, Prince Charles, 72, contracted coronavirus and displayed mild symptoms.
Palace sources also told the BBC that her grandson Prince William tested positive in April - though Kensington Palace refused to comment officially.