Covid-19: Testing for asymptomatic workers and lockdown fines defended
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on Sunday. We'll have another update for you on Monday morning.
1. Covid testing for asymptomatic workers expanded
Regular rapid testing for people without coronavirus symptoms will be made available across England this week, the government has said. Meanwhile, thousands of people over 80 are being invited to book vaccinations at seven regional vaccination centres. Can the UK meet its vaccination challenge?
2. Priti Patel defends police lockdown fines
Home Secretary Priti Patel has said officers "will not hesitate" to enforce lockdown rules as she defended the way police have handled breaches. It comes after the National Police Chiefs' Council said officers should issue fines more quickly when rules are broken. The UK reported a further 1,035 deaths on Saturday, bringing the number of people to have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 80,868.
3. Queen and Prince Philip vaccinated against Covid
The Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, have received Covid-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace said. The royal couple are among about 1.5 million people in the UK to have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far. A household doctor gave the vaccinations at Windsor Castle on Saturday, a royal source told the BBC.
4. Pupils face big disparities in remote learning
Live-streamed lessons will not be offered to all children in Scotland when the new school terms begins on Monday, according to BBC research. A parents' group has raised concerns about "equal and fair access to home learning" and called on the Scottish government to set minimum standards. Plans for remote learning during the latest lockdown reveal big disparities between Scotland's 32 councils.
5. The team reuniting hundreds of dogs with owners
From detecting the faint barking of pups stuck in quarries to finding spooked dogs who've bolted through fireworks, Missing Dogs Team Wales has helped hundreds of lost pets during the pandemic.
And don't forget...
You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
From next week, international arrivals will have to test negative for coronavirus before leaving their home country and travelling to the UK. Read about the new rules here.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.