Covid: 2.4 million vaccinations given in UK, says PM
- Published
A total of 2.4 million coronavirus vaccinations have been given so far in the UK, PM Boris Johnson has said.
Visiting a vaccination centre in Bristol, Mr Johnson said the NHS was doing an incredibly good job.
Thousands more people are due to receive a jab this week after seven mass centres opened across England.
It comes as England's chief medical officer has warned the next few weeks will be "the worst" of the pandemic for the NHS.
Prof Chris Whitty has urged people to minimise unnecessary social contacts.