Covid: Life on the frontline as part of an emergency ambulance crew

It is "silent" because she is not experiencing the shortness of breath which might have alerted her or family sooner. She is 50, slim, leads an active life and does not fit the profile of those we might expect to become critically ill. We give her high-flow oxygen, grab a bag for her purse, phone and charger and she's being wheeled out of her home within 10 minutes. Even though her English is poor, we're unable to bring her daughter to translate because the hospitals can't cope with the extra people and the infection risk.