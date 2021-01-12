Covid-19: Police 'risking own lives', and food parcels criticised

Sir David Attenborough has had the Covid-19 vaccine, his representative has confirmed. He's the latest well-known person to say they have been vaccinated - a few days ago it was the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. It's not known which of the two vaccines currently being used in the UK he was given, or exactly when he had it. There are now three vaccines approved for administration in the UK - Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, although supplies of the latter are not expected to arrive until spring. You can read more about the vaccine - and when you might be eligible to have it - here.