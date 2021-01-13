Covid-19: NHS staff struggles and free meals row
- Published
Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you at 18:00 BST.
1. Intensive care staff 'traumatised'
Many hospital staff treating the sickest patients during the first wave of the pandemic have been left struggling to cope, a new study suggests. Researchers at King's College London questioned 709 workers at nine units in England and nearly half reported symptoms of severe anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or problem drinking. Lead researcher Prof Neil Greenberg said it should be a "wake-up call" for managers about the need to provide more mental health support. Some staff are they're also facing abuse online and at protests from Covid sceptics and anti-lockdown activists.
2. Free meals row
Children's minister Vicky Ford says caterers must urgently improve the quality of food parcels being provided for low-income families. Catering company Chartwells has apologised after photographs of some parcels were shared online and heavily criticised. The packages - more on them here - are being sent to children who would normally receive free school meals in England. The row could well come up when Education Secretary Gavin Williamson faces MPs' questioning later. Our education correspondent looks closely at Mr Williamson - a man whose political obituary has been written so many times he must sometimes feel like the walking dead.
3. Latest on the rules
The Scottish Government may announce further Covid restrictions today in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hinted some new rules could be introduced affecting services like click-and-collect shopping and takeaways - find out more. The move could come despite a levelling off in the number of daily infections in Scotland. The R rate - a reminder of what that is - has also fallen in Northern Ireland. Leaders said it was down to many people "doing the right thing". The rules are already tougher in Wales, as we explain in our full UK run-down.
4. Vaccine priority list
As more sites across the UK offer coronavirus vaccinations, the debate around who should be at the front of the queue for them continues. Some parents have told us staff at special schools should be further up the list. Many disabled children have been forced to stay at home due to the risks they could face and parents say vaccinating their teachers would allow them to return to the classroom. Meanwhile, customs operators argue they should be prioritised in an effort to keep vital supplies flowing into the UK after Brexit. See when you might be eligible, and some other vaccine FAQs.
5. 100th birthday jab
Isabella Curry received a coronavirus vaccination alongside her card from the Queen when she turned 100. She said the extra special gift offered hope, telling us: "This vaccine means I'll be able to go out, meet my friends soon and feel safe." Ms Curry, known as Ella, who lives alone in Northumberland, urged others not to be afraid and said it was just a little "prick in the arm". The UK, like most countries, is focusing on the elderly first for vaccination, but find out why one country is targeting young, working people instead.
And don't forget...
Find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page.
Plus, Britain's top police officer, Dame Cressida Dick, says it's "preposterous" to suggest some people are not aware of what the lockdown laws now tell them to do. So how much do you know? Try our quiz.
What questions do you have about coronavirus?
In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.
Use this form to ask your question:
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.
- LACKING MOTIVATION?: 6 hours of dance hits to help you stay energised all day long
- THE NAKED SCIENTISTS: Why are people catching coronavirus on purpose?