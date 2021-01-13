Covid-19: UK daily deaths at record high and Scotland rules tightened

Gaming may be one way of keeping boredom at bay during this latest lockdown but one man found it was not a good enough excuse to leave his home. He was fined £200 for breaking Covid rules after travelling 14 miles to play Pokemon Go. The man admitted to Warwickshire Police he had driven from his home in Bedworth to look for the characters in Kenilworth, and was told he was "contravening the requirement to not leave or be outside the place they live without a reasonable excuse". Find out more about what counts as a reasonable excuse for leaving your home during the lockdown here.