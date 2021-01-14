Covid-19: Past infection 'may protect for five months' and fight on to save gig venues

A man says the pandemic is threatening to cost him and his partner the new home they had saved for years to buy. Greg Saunders, 31, applied to the government's Help to Buy scheme, so he and boyfriend David Leith, 36, could afford the a townhouse in Salford. But Covid-related delays mean it will not be built before the scheme in its current form is due to end. "We can't buy the house without the scheme as it's unaffordable," says Greg. The government says it's monitoring the situation.